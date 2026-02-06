Nancy Guthrie case timeline: Officials share scary final minutes before disappearance

The Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, addressed reporters at a Thursday press conference where he released a new, detailed timeline of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, on the day of her disappearance. Chris Nanos outlines a detailed timeline of events in an update on the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case. Pima County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The updated timeline is based on electronics, home security data and family reports and offers a clearer sequence of events before and after Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home in the Catalina Foothills area.

Investigators are treating her disappearance as an active investigation with the belief that she is still “out there.” However, Nanos has reiterated that no suspects or persons of interest have been identified yet.

New timeline of disappearance On January 31, 5:32 p.m., Nancy Guthrie went to her daughter's house for dinner by taking an Uber, according to Nanos. Nanos has confirmed that the officials have spoken to the Uber Driver.

At 9:48 p.m., Nancy Guthrie's folks dropped her off at her house. Nanos stated that her garage door opened at around 9:48 p.m. and closed at 9:50 p.m.

Early Sunday morning on February 1 at 1:47 a.m. Nancy's home security camera disconnected. However, Nanos has not confirmed if the camera was tampered with or powered down.

However, at 2:12 a.m. The sheriff stated that the camera software identified someone. Although there is no video available. "They had no subscription, and therefore it would rewrite itself, kind of -- it just kind of loops right and covers up," Nanos said.

There are several cameras at the house. The analysis team told Nanos that the cameras have not been completely checked yet. “We're not done with that.”

At 2:28 a.m., Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone, Nanos said. Nanos, however, has not confirmed whether this reflects movement out of Bluetooth range.

Timeline after disappearance At around 11:00 a.m. on February 1, Nancy Guthrie's fellow churchgoer informed the family over the phone that she never made it to the Sunday services.

Family members arrived at Nancy Guthrie's house at 11:56 a.m. and found her missing. A 911 call is made at 12:03 p.m with the law enforcement responding to the call by 12:15 p.m.