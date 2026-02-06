Nancy Guthrie still 'out there'; Pima officials address worst fears days after kidnapping

Officials investigating the disappearance of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, say they believe she is still “out there" as the search intensifies. Chris Nanos says Nancy Guthrie is believed to be alive as the search enter fifth day. However, no suspects have been identified yet. (AP Photo/Sejal Govindarao) (AP)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reiterated on Thursday during a press briefing that investigators are operating on the belief that Nancy is alive. “Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there,” Nanos said.

He detailed that officials are working hard to bring her back. He said, “We just want her home and to find a way to get to the bottom of all of this, just as you do."