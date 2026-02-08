Tommaso Cioni hires security guard as authorities conduct late-night search of Annie Guthrie’s home

Authorities were seen performing a late-night search at Annie Guthrie’s residence as the search for her and Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, reaches its seventh day. Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie's residence was searched by authorities (Facebook/Jolene Marie)

Law enforcement officials were captured taking photographs at the Tucson, Arizona home of Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni late Saturday, continuing until approximately 10:30 p.m. MT, reported NewsNation’s Brian Entin, as per Page Six,

According to NewsNation, an agent was seen bringing a silver briefcase into the residence.

Savannah Guthrie and siblings launch an emotional plea The fresh search occurs as Savannah, along with her siblings Annie and brother Camron, expressed their willingness to pay their mother’s ransom in an emotional video shared on Instagram Saturday evening.

“We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her," the Today anchor stated.

“This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” she added.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, later informed Page Six that the recent message appeared to be "contrived" and "scripted."

“Is this a ransom for a dead body? Are we paying to get a body or a human back? Using words like ‘celebrate’ infers memorial or funeral, but it also infers they want to have a party when she comes home,” Walder noted.

Tommaso Cioni hires security guard Meanwhile, several media representatives have established a presence near Nancy's residence in the Catalina Foothills. However, many were forced to retreat on Friday, February 6, as law enforcement cleared the area for "investigative purposes." Additionally, some have been monitoring the home of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, located approximately four miles away.

On Saturday, February 7, investigative journalist Jonathan Lee Riches reported that a security guard was stationed outside Annie and Tommaso's residence.

“Annie & Tommaso's private security guy just came over to my vehicle & knocked on my window to ask me who I'm with. Told him JLR INVESTIGATES, of course. Told him to check out my continuous Nancy Guthrie coverage on YouTube,” Riches informed in a post on X. “He said he is just trying to get familiarized with what media is out here. Nice guy. Kinda big. He is parked in front of the house making sure no one goes onto the property. Hired by the family.”