Who is Catalina Mancera, Marshawn Kneeland's pregnant girlfriend? Cowboys set up fund for her and baby

Dallas Cowboys rookie Marshawn Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Texas on November 6. Catalina Mancera and Marshawn Kneeland first met at Western Michigan University.(Facebook/ Catalina Mancera)

According to the Frisco Police Department, Kneeland appeared to have taken his own life following a vehicle pursuit and a multi-agency search on Wednesday night. His body was discovered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the Cowboys said in a statement.

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Also Read: Marshawn Kneeland's relative blames police for Cowboys star's suicide death; 'they killed him'

Who is Catalina Mancera?

Catalina Mancera, 22, is from Kalamazoo, Michigan. She and Marshawn Kneeland first met at Western Michigan University and began dating during his sophomore year. She supported him throughout his college football journey and into the NFL after he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

After Marshawn’s death, it was revealed that Catalina is pregnant with their child. At a press conference, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that the team had established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support Catalina and the couple’s unborn baby.

“I'd like to take a few moments and offer my condolences to Marshawn’s family, Catalina, his girlfriend,” the head coach said. “We had an opportunity last night to celebrate Marshawn’s life, tell some stories. Share, laugh, cry. Marshawn loved the words ‘one love.’ So we talked a lot about love, as we grieve. I got a chance to share a couple of the things that I’ll miss the most about Marshawn.”

On Saturday, Mancera shared a public message on Facebook, asking fans to help her preserve Kneeland’s memory.

“Hi everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love, prayers, and messages that have been sent my way. Your support has meant more to me than I can put into words during such a painful time,” she wrote.

She continued, “As I continue honoring Marshawn’s memory, I’m trying to gather as many photos and memories of him as possible. If you have any pictures of Marshawn whether they’re recent, old, funny, or meaningful. I would truly appreciate it if you could share them with me. Every photo helps me hold onto a piece of him and the beautiful impact he had on all of us.”

“Thank you again for your kindness, your prayers, and for keeping my sweet baby in your hearts. It brings me comfort knowing how deeply he was loved,” she added.