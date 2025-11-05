New York Jets send emotional message to Quinnen Williams after trading defensive tackle to Dallas Cowboys

The New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. In exchange, the Jets received Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick. Williams was picked by the Jets with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The defensive tackler agreed to a four-year deal worth 32.5 million Dollars, which also included a 21.6 million Dollars signing bonus and a fifth-year option. Quinnen Williams, right, and New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV react during NFL football practice.(AP)

He finished his rookie season with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games played. He also received one All-Pro vote for the 2020 season.

Sending a heartwarming message to the 27-year-old on X, the New York Jets wrote, "For everything you've given the last six years to the Green and White, thank you, @QuinnenWilliams".

In the 2021 season, he suffered a foot injury, which required surgery. He finished the campaign with six sacks, 53 tackles and three passes defended. The Jets activated his fifth-year option in 2022. He ended the campaign with 12 sacks, 55 tackles, four defended passes, two fumbles forced and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, he signed a mega four-year, 96 million dollars contract extension. He was also ranked 37th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024. Meanwhile, he ended the 2024 season with six sacks, 37 tackles and 18 quarterback hits.

In the ongoing campaign, he has registered one sack, 32 tackles and three quarterback hits with the Jets in eight games.