Miami Dolphins head coach McDaniel drops verdict on Tyreek Hill's retirement: ‘I would venture to say…'

Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury has triggered a rumour mill. Multiple reports state that the Miami Dolphins could release before the season ends. Meanwhile, Hill recently appeared on a podcast and was asked about retirement. He didn't give a clear reply, instead focusing on his recovery from injury. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The wide receiver suffered a season-ending injury during his side's win against the New York Jets on 29 September. He underwent surgery after suffering a torn ACL, ligament damage and is currently recovering.

In the podcast with Terron Armstead, Hill said, "I'm happy with the career I've had. I love playing football. ... but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically. - I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven't had time to live in the moment."

Commenting on Hill's words, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, “I think he's saying the type of advice he really wants to receive right now. I think he's saying that his career and the decision he has to make, he doesn't want to make right now. And I absolutely support being present with your family and taking time to make important decisions.”

"I would venture to say, based on seeing him in the building for rehab every day, he's more concerned about the team. The 2025 team that he's on, and them playing the Falcons, than retirement," he added.

Nicknamed "Cheetah" due to his speed, Hill has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons in the league. He also won the Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs and was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.