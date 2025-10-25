Search
Sat, Oct 25, 2025
Tyreek Hill drops bombshell retirement update, Dolphins star opens up on season-ending injury: ‘When I got tackled…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 25, 2025 04:25 pm IST

According to reports, the Dolphins are also looking to release Tyreek Hill before the 2026 season even begins.

Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury during the Miami Dolphins' win against the New York Jets on 29 September. The star receiver suffered a torn ACL and ligament damage. He underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field following an injury during the third quarter against the New York Jets.(Getty Images via AFP)
Recently, in a podcast with former Dolphins teammate Terron Armstead, Hill was asked if he would retire due to the injury.

"That decision is all based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," he said.

"Like right now, I'm happy. I'm happy with being with my kids. I'm happy with the career that I've had.

"I love playing football. I love it, man. But it takes a lot. It takes a lot to be the best and to stay at the top and make a lot of money and help your team win games and stuff like that. It takes a lot man. It takes a lot on you mentally, takes a lot on you physically. And I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. ... I just want to be in this moment with my family. I think that's the appropriate answer for something like that. I don't want to make any rash decisions, obviously," he added.

According to reports, the Dolphins are also looking to release Hill before the 2026 season even begins. There have been talks about his departure since last January, when he spoke about the locker room after his side's defeat to the Jets in Week 17.

Opening up on his injury, he said, “When I got tackled, I immediately tried to get up. I'd seen that my leg was crooked. I immediately started laughing because I've been to play this game for 10 years, really my entire life, and I've been blessed with great talents and great gifts. The amount of support I get from my family, it's amazing. So I really wasn't even thinking about the injury. I was thinking about the great times I've had playing this game.”

