Tyreek Hill's replacement hailed by Dolphins coach amid release rumors

Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury has given Jayden Waddle the chance to become the Miami Dolphins' No. 1 receiver. Hill suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets last week, suffering a torn ACL and ligament damage. He underwent surgery and is currently recovering from his injury. According to reports, the Dolphins are already looking to release Hill before the beginning of the new league year in March next year. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field following an injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also due to Hill's injury, Miami have to rely now on Waddle. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also feels that Waddle is ready for the challenge and also stated that he is in same level as Hill. Waddle bagged 17 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Hill managed 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown before his season-ending injury.

"I think he’s done a fantastic job being an elite receiver, playing with another elite receiver," he said.

"He’s very, very much ready for this moment, as he has seen himself as a One. And we’ve approached it the same way. So there shouldn’t be really an adjustment for Jaylen Waddle because he himself stands alone."

What did Jayden Waddle say?

Meanwhile, Waddle feels that it is going to be hard to emulate Hill. "How he approaches the game is unique. His preparation, him just being him, honestly, you can just take a lot from his prep," he said.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played with Waddle in college at Alabama. "College is such a different thing than coming into the NFL. How he went about his business that year, just things that we asked of him. He took it upon himself, too, that year that like, ‘I can’t be a rookie. This isn’t the year for me to be a rookie. I’ve got to come in, and I’ve got to go and ball for this team’," he said.

"So it’s one of those (things) where we get right back into that. Jaylen understands the offense a lot better than he did the first year Mike came here, so I trust that he’s going to be where he needs to be," he added.