Miami Dolphins set to release Tyreek Hill, injured NFL star's contract blamed in bombshell claim: Report

Tyreek Hill sustained a season-ending injury during the Miami Dolphins' win against the New York Jets last week. He suffered a torn ACL and ligament damage. He underwent surgery and is currently recovering. But now it looks like the Dolphins are already preparing to release him before the 2026 season even begins. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) talks with a staff member as he is carted off the field.(AP)

According to CBS's Jonathan Jones, the NFL side are expected to release Hill before the beginning of the new league year in March next year. "But sources have cast doubt on such a speedy return from such a devastating injury even if another surgery ultimately isn't needed," he said.

"An outright release before the start of the 2026 league year was always on the table regardless of injury due to how Hill's contract is structured."

There have been rumours about Hill's departure since last January, when he had a meltdown and spoke about the locker room after Miami lost to the Jets in Week 17. He quit on the team the left the field in the second half, stating that he wanted to leave the side. His departure from the field after suffering his injury was also theatrical as he laughed and waved to the crowd.

Hill is also guaranteed 11 million Dollars on the third day of the new league year, if he remains in Miami. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins retain him ahead of the new league year.

Recently, Cam Newton pointed out Tua Tagovailoa's key role for the side, due to Hill's injury. "When you have a [superstar WR1], it comes with the pressure that nobody will ever admit to…now you can focus on delivering the ball where the ball needs to go rather than feeling the pressure to get this guy the ball," he said.