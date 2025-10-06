Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins star's trade talks take massive hit; Chiefs take final call

Tyreek Hill injury update: The Miami Dolphins reportedly want to get rid of Cheetah. NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported that it is expected that Mike McDaniel and co want to release Hill once this upcoming offseason comes. That scenario would saddle the Dolphins with more than $28 million in dead money, though keeping Hill on the roster would come with a massive cap hit of nearly $52 million. Tyreek Hill sustained an ACL tear last week(Getty Images via AFP)

Hill sustained a torn ACL and ligament damage during the Dolphins' win over the New York Jets last week. The 31-year-old underwent surgery and also turned up at the team's office. But, as per reports, all is not good.

Trade rumors, linking Tyreek Hill to the Kansas City Chiefs, had sparked even before the injury. Now, Andy Reid and co have taken a call. According to the New York Times, the star WR was never a legitimate trade target for Kansas City. The reunion might not happen.

Hill's left knee was injured after a catch as he got tackled near the New York sideline early in the third quarter. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and the knee appeared to twist severely as Hill was getting pulled down.

“He was just there, you know what I’m saying?” safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “Even that is saying a whole lot. I think he’s, what, two days out of surgery? A major surgery, not like a little scope or something. Having him in the building and seeing that he wants to be present and around the team means a lot.”

With Hill gone, Jaylen Waddle, tight end Darren Waller and backup Malik Washington are expected to get significant load through the season.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)