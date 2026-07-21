The face behind ‘America kya kehta tha?’ meme seen at CJP’s Delhi protest
The face of the “America kya kehta tha?” meme has been spotted attending the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.
The face of the “America kya kehta tha?” meme has been spotted attending the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi. Gautam Singh, 21, had gone viral in March 2025 after his fiery rant against America and in favour of PM Narendra Modi captured the imagination of millions.
Singh’s chant of “America kya kehta tha?” was turned into a song and inspired hundreds of reaction videos. It also gave him the title of “Modi’s biggest fan” — the Delhi vlogger, after all, was heard saying that he would still vote for PM Modi even if the price of flour touched ₹15,000.
In a strange turn of events, Singh has now been spotted attending the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protest intensified on Monday as thousands of agitators marched in central Delhi demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Gautam Singh at CJP protest
On Monday, Gautam Singh, the man behind the ‘America kya kehta tha’ meme, shared a series of videos from the protest site of Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
“Hum kal bhi yahan pe the aur main aaj bhi yahan pe hun,” the content creator said in one video – claiming he attended the protest on both Sunday and Monday.
“Behind me, you can see the whole protest. Now it’s your turn to come join us. Even America is demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he said, speaking in Hindi.
“Mere liye mera desh sabse phele aata hain (For me, my country comes first),” Singh wrote in the comments section.
About the CJP protest
On Monday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and raised three demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".
He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately"
Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das told ANI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More