The face behind ‘America kya kehta tha?’ meme seen at CJP’s Delhi protest

On Monday, Gautam Singh, the man behind the ‘America kya kehta tha’ meme, shared a series of videos from the protest site of Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

In a strange turn of events, Singh has now been spotted attending the Cockroach Janta Party 's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protest intensified on Monday as thousands of agitators marched in central Delhi demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Singh’s chant of “America kya kehta tha?” was turned into a song and inspired hundreds of reaction videos. It also gave him the title of “Modi’s biggest fan” — the Delhi vlogger, after all, was heard saying that he would still vote for PM Modi even if the price of flour touched ₹15,000.

The face of the “America kya kehta tha?” meme has been spotted attending the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi. Gautam Singh, 21, had gone viral in March 2025 after his fiery rant against America and in favour of PM Narendra Modi captured the imagination of millions.

“Hum kal bhi yahan pe the aur main aaj bhi yahan pe hun,” the content creator said in one video – claiming he attended the protest on both Sunday and Monday.

“Behind me, you can see the whole protest. Now it’s your turn to come join us. Even America is demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“Mere liye mera desh sabse phele aata hain (For me, my country comes first),” Singh wrote in the comments section.

About the CJP protest On Monday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and raised three demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".

He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately"

Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das told ANI.