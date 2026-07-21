Delhi govt clears scheme to phase out ageing buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cleared the implementation of the Parivartan scheme by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to phase out ageing, polluting commercial vehicles and promote cleaner alternatives, officials said on Monday. The proposal was approved at a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Photo for representation)

The proposal was approved at a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. She had said that the scheme would facilitate the replacement of old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with BS-6, higher-emission-standard, or electric vehicles, strengthening the Capital’s clean mobility push and curbing vehicular emissions.

Under Parivartan (Programme for accelerated renewal and incentivisation of vehicle assets for reducing transport air pollution and network emissions), owners of BS-4 or older Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) who scrap their vehicles and buy a new electric LGV will get a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax and registration fees for 10 years. They will also be eligible for a 5% interest subvention, an 8% discount from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and fuel vouchers or a one-time benefit equivalent to their discounted value, officials explained.

Those opting for a used electric LGV instead of a new one will receive a 50% tax exemption for a decade, a 5% interest subvention, and the one-time fuel voucher benefit.

The scheme also covers BS-4 and older Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs). Owners replacing them with new BS-6, higher-emission-standard, or electric vehicles will get a full waiver on motor vehicle tax and registration fees for 10 years, along with a 5% interest subvention, an 8% OEM discount, and fuel vouchers. Similar incentives will apply to those purchasing used BS-6 or electric goods vehicles.

As per the scheme, old BS-4 and older buses are also included and can only be replaced with BS-6 CNG or electric buses. Vehicles scrapped under the scheme will be relieved of outstanding road tax and fitness penalty dues pending for over a year. Notably, BS-4 vehicles need not be scrapped and may instead be sold in non-NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) cities outside the NCR.

Gupta said around 207,000 truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR are expected to benefit from the scheme. All LGVs purchased in Delhi under the scheme must be electric, while buses will be restricted to BS-6 CNG or electric models. The scheme, rolled out via a dedicated digital portal developed by the Union road transport ministry, will complement the Delhi EV Policy-2026 by modernising the commercial fleet and cutting transport-related pollution, officials added.