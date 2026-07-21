World Cup 2026 in review: The best, the worst, the unforgettable and the road to 2030

The World Cup is finally over. The late-night shifts, the frantic rewrites, the last-minute edits, the endless coffee and the scramble to keep up with every twist. It all came to an end in the early hours of Monday. U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hands the World Cup trophy to Spain's Rodri ahead of the trophy lift (REUTERS)

Before club football takes over again, here's one final look at what made the biggest World Cup in history so memorable.

From the best and worst teams to the defining moments, biggest controversies, standout performers and the road to 2030, this is the final recap of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Were Spain deserving winners? Without a doubt. Spain did not have the tournament's biggest stars or the flashiest attack. What they had was the best football.

While France and Argentina dominated headlines with their goals and superstar narratives, Spain quietly built the tournament's most complete team. They defeated Portugal, Belgium, France and finally Argentina, whose anti-football tactics could not stop La Roja's relentless control.

Spain won through organisation, discipline and tactical superiority. It was football at its purest.

Who was the best player? Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe produced the tournament's biggest moments. Messi, at 39, dragged Argentina to another final with eight goals and four assists. Mbappe finished with 10 goals to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

Yet neither was the tournament's most influential player. That honour belonged to Rodri. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner controlled games with remarkable authority, dictated Spain's rhythm and almost single-handedly neutralised both France and Argentina in the semifinal and final. His Golden Ball triumph felt entirely justified.