Shahjahanpur , Two trainee nurses have been booked in connection with an altercation at the Government Medical College here, following a cross-complaint by the family of a dialysis patient, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Medical college assault case: Patient's family lodge cross FIR against trainee nurses

An FIR under charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt has been registered based on the family's complaint.

Police have already lodged a complaint against the patient's father and brother based on a complaint by the nurses that they were assaulted by some family members, attempted to force one of the nurses into a car and also touched her inappropriately.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said that on Friday a dispute broke out between trainee nurses and a patient who had come to the medical college for dialysis.

"Complaints were received from both sides, following which a police officer was directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter," Dixit told PTI.

He said that based on a complaint lodged by the patient's father, a case was registered late Monday night against trainee nurses Alka and Anushka.

Citing the complaint, the SP said the patient, Lata Singh, had allegedly been allotted bed number one in the dialysis unit but was shifted to another bed. When her condition deteriorated during dialysis, one of the nurses removed the dialysis tube, following which the patient's condition worsened and her family took her away from the hospital.

Dixit said an FIR has been registered against the two trainee nurses under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 115 and Section 110 , and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on Sunday night, police had registered a case on the complaint of the trainee nurses against the patient's father and brothers, Vijay Pratap and Abhay Pratap, besides about 20 unidentified persons.

According to the nurses' complaint, the patient's relatives assaulted them, vandalised the dialysis unit, attempted to drag a nurse into a vehicle and molested her after suspecting that they were recording a video of the patient.

Meanwhile, a CCTV clip purportedly from the medical college has surfaced on social media, allegedly showing a nurse raising her hand twice while standing inside a glass enclosure.

However, it is not clear from the footage whom she is striking. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.