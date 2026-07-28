'Celebrating destruction of children's futures': Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP's grand welcome to Dharmendra Pradhan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for according a grand welcome to former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Parliament and said that he will always be a ‘symbol of corruption’ and 'India's ruined education system.' Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI) Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, alleged that felicitating Pradhan in Parliament amounted to celebrating the destruction of the future of lakhs of students. "Dharmendra Pradhan is, and will always remain, the symbol of corruption and India's ruined education system. It is that very system that took the lives of 26 children and forced lakhs of youth onto the streets. His resignation did not come out of morality - it was forced out of fear of the youth's rage. And today, the BJP is garlanding that same person inside Parliament. This is not an honour--it is a celebration of ruining the futures of lakhs of children. Every student in the country is watching this. And they will remember every face involved in this," he wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi's remarks came after Pradhan received a rousing welcome at Parliament on Monday morning as he made his first public appearance since announcing resignation as education minister. As Pradhan stepped down from his car at the Parliament premises, he greeted the media. Several NDA MPs circled him and raised “Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad” slogans. What other Opposition leaders said Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury also slammed the BJP for welcoming Pradhan and said that he is being made ‘hero from zero’. “These people had also welcomed Bilkis Bano's convicts by garlanding them," Chowdhury said.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh also attacked the BJP for Pradhan's Parliament welcome and termed it 'a grave insult to the country's youth.' Also read: CJP's Saurav Das shares big midnight update: No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, ‘govt has guaranteed’ “The BJP should make it clear whether, despite the paper leaks, the crumbling education system, the lathi charges on students, and the firing of pellet guns, Pradhan's work was commendable?” he wrote on X.