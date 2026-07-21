Shri Dakshinam Expands to 26+ Outlets Across 21 Cities, Targets 100+ Locations

Founded in 2021 , the idea for Shri Dakshinam emerged after the founders’ trip to Sri Lanka was cancelled during the pandemic. While spending a few days in Bengaluru , they explored the city’s food culture and were struck by the consistency and authenticity of South Indian dishes — something they felt was missing in their hometown of Indore .

The brand’s journey and expansion plans were recently discussed on The Success Playbook, a business podcast hosted by Jatin Solanki , Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai .

What began as an unexpected travel disruption has grown into a South Indian dining brand. Shri Dakshinam , founded by Mahima Parashar and Apoorv Parashar , with Krishna Sahu serving as Chief Marketing Officer , now operates across 21+ cities with more than 26 outlets , bringing authentic South Indian flavours to diners across India.

“We realised that authentic South Indian taste was difficult to find back home. That’s when we decided to recreate that experience in Indore,” the founders said during the conversation.

The brand began with its first outlet in Indore, focusing on regional flavours through specialised chefs, carefully sourced ingredients, and standardised kitchen processes.

After refining operations for nearly one to one-and-a-half years, the team began expanding through a royalty-free franchise structure. The brand’s early expansion included its first franchise outlet in Bhopal, marking the beginning of its growth beyond Indore.

Today, Shri Dakshinam operates over 26 outlets across 21 cities. The brand plans to expand its presence in the coming years while maintaining its focus on consistent operations and regional cuisine.

For the team behind Shri Dakshinam, what began as a cancelled trip has evolved into a broader vision — bringing authentic South Indian dining experiences from Indore to cities across the country.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.