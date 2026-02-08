Nancy Guthrie's huge ransom demand amount revealed: Kidnappers want money before February 9

The kidnappers, who claim that they have abducted Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, are requesting a ransom of $6 million in Bitcoin, NY POST reported, citing a local television station. Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers are demanding a ransom of $6 million in Bitcoin for her safe return. (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

“Multiple ransom notes have been sent out to the media, including one that was sent to us,” stated JJ McKinney from Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN9.

“In the letter, the potential kidnappers demanded that the Guthries pay them $6 million before this Monday.”

The writers of the ransom note warned that Nancy Guthrie’s life is at risk if the stipulated deadline, set for 5 pm local time on Monday, is not adhered to, NY POST added, citing a report from the outlet.

Savannah Guthrie and siblings make heartfelt plea In a heartfelt plea on Saturday night, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings – Annie and Camron – begged the unidentified perpetrators for the safe return of their mother.

"We received your message and we understand,” Savannah stated on Instagram.

Sunday signifies the eighth day of the rigorous search for Nancy, who was last seen on January 31, following a dinner and game night at her daughter Annie's residence.

Search at Nancy Guthrie's residence Nancy was reported as missing at approximately noon on February 1.

On Saturday, law enforcement conducted yet another search at the residences of Annie and Nancy, both located in Tucason.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific purpose of this operation or whether any items were recovered.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has stated that the probe is still ongoing, with no suspects or persons of interest identified as of Saturday evening.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump asserted that investigators are nearing a breakthrough in the kidnapping case, informing reporters that they have discovered “very strong” clues and expressing his belief that “we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”