Savannah Guthrie once interviewed Epstein victims: Old clips resurface after mother Nancy's disappearance
In September 2019, two months after Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell, Savannah Guthrie conducted a series of interviews.
NBC Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie has been thrust into the headlines since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her house in Tucson, Arizona, on January 30.
Before she was thrust into the headlines for the heartbreaking news of her mother, Guthrie played an important journalistic role in telling the stories of Jeffrey Epstein's victims and abuse survivors.
Savannah Guthrie conducted an exclusive interview with Virginia Giuffre and other victims, which brought attention to their experiences. In the NBC News Dateline special, Guthrie sat down with multiple Epstein victims, allowing them to describe the exploitation they endured.
First extensive television interview with Virginia Giuffre
In September 2019, two months after Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell, Guthrie conducted a series of exclusive interviews that focused on women who were sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein and his network.
In one of the segments, Guthrie sat down with Virginia Giuffre for her first extensive television interview. In the segment, Giuffre recounted the details of the abuse she faced when she was forced into sex with Epstein and others, including allegations involving powerful figures.
The special interview also featured conversations from several other survivors, like Anouska De Georgiou and Rachel Benavidez, who came forward for the first time to speak of their experiences. Other victims Guthrie sat with included Jennifer Araoz, Marijke Chartouni and Chauntae Davies.
The interview is mentioned in the Epstein files
In the latest drop of the Epstein Files from the Department of Justice, Guthrie's interview with the Epstein victims has been mentioned multiple times.
An email document in which the names and email IDs of the sender and receiver are redacted, shows an exchange about the NBC Dateline interview with the survivors. The email reads, “Below is the list of those we know of that interviewed for Dateline.” The email follows a list of redacted names.
In a subsequent email, there are details that a redacted name said while she did an interview with Guthrie. “Just wanted to give you a heads-up, she's done another interview with Savannah Guthrie, in it she's said the following.”
The email ends with "They plan to air it on "Today" and this Friday's “Dateline.” Hope that's helpful."
The email is signed by the Public Affairs Sector of the DOJ.
Ongoing search for Guthrie's mother, Nancy
Savannah Guthrie released a video plea on February 4 for proof that her mother is still alive. The family said in the video that they are ready to talk to the people who are holding their mother.
The search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on February 5 press conference that they believe Nancy is still “out there.”
Two arrests have been made to date relating to the case; however, none of the arrests have been announced to be the prime suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.