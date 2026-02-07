Savannah Guthrie once interviewed Epstein victims: Old clips resurface after mother Nancy's disappearance

NBC Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie has been thrust into the headlines since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her house in Tucson, Arizona, on January 30. Savannah Guthrie highlighted Jeffrey Epstein's victims in exclusive interviews in 2019, before she was thrust into headlines for her mother's disappearance (REUTERS)

Before she was thrust into the headlines for the heartbreaking news of her mother, Guthrie played an important journalistic role in telling the stories of Jeffrey Epstein's victims and abuse survivors.

Savannah Guthrie conducted an exclusive interview with Virginia Giuffre and other victims, which brought attention to their experiences. In the NBC News Dateline special, Guthrie sat down with multiple Epstein victims, allowing them to describe the exploitation they endured.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie kidnapped by cartel? Theory emerges about Savannah Guthrie's mom

First extensive television interview with Virginia Giuffre In September 2019, two months after Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell, Guthrie conducted a series of exclusive interviews that focused on women who were sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein and his network.

In one of the segments, Guthrie sat down with Virginia Giuffre for her first extensive television interview. In the segment, Giuffre recounted the details of the abuse she faced when she was forced into sex with Epstein and others, including allegations involving powerful figures.

The special interview also featured conversations from several other survivors, like Anouska De Georgiou and Rachel Benavidez, who came forward for the first time to speak of their experiences. Other victims Guthrie sat with included Jennifer Araoz, Marijke Chartouni and Chauntae Davies.