'Nancy Guthrie held near Tucson': Bombshell report details missing mom's whereabouts; ransom note revealed

A bombshell report on Friday suggested that the alleged ransom letter in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case might be pointing to her current location. The 84-year-old mother of three was taken against her will from her Tucson home on January 31. Several media outlets reported receiving ransom letters, demanding millions in Bitcoin from the Guthrie family. However, no suspects have been identified yet. Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped on January 31 and a massive search operation has been launched (AFP)

Nancy Guthrie kept near Tucson TMZ, one of the publications that received an alleged ransom letter, revealed on Friday that Nancy Guthrie is possibly located near Tucson currently. The outlet stated that the details point out that she has not been taken ‘too far’ from her Arizona home.

“If the letter is legit, and the FBI and Savannah Guthrie have already talked about it publicly, it offers some clues into where Nancy may be,” the report states.

TMZ further published a map with key areas outlined. A circle covers parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and slivers of Kansas and Oklahoma.

The report adds that it is unlikely that ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken away in a plane, which would require a Real ID. TMZ reported that the letter was ‘very well written’ and had a ‘structure’. “It appears to be done by someone who is educated and spent time crafting it.”

Proof of life Meanwhile, the Guthrie family has sent out messages to the kidnappers, demanding a ‘proof of life’.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly,” Camron Guthrie said in a video posted on social media.

“We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward,” he added.

Only earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie read out a similar message. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us," she said.

Still out there Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a press conference that officials believe that Nancy is ‘still out there’. The 84-year-old had limited mobility and depended on medication for her well-being.

"Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer," Savannah stated.