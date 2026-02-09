Is Nancy Guthrie really kidnapped? Doubts raised over ‘third party’ angle as search enters ninth day

The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its ninth day, with investigators continuing their relentless efforts to locate her and to identify the person responsible for her disappearance. Authorities suspect that Guthrie, 84, was taken from her residence against her will in the Catalina Foothills, a region situated north of Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Guthrie disappearance case: An ex-FBI official doubts the kidnapping's authenticity, noting strange ransom demands and lack of proof of life from the alleged abductors. (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

In the past week, there have been worries regarding Guthrie's health, as it was reported that she was on significant medications. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has indicated that a serious problem occurred on the evening of February 1, when Guthrie's pacemaker ceased to synchronize with her Apple Watch.

Nancy Guthrie missing: Former FBI official raises doubts over kidnapping angle Meanwhile, an ex-FBI official has raised doubts regarding certain aspects of Nancy's disappearance.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker expressed skepticism about whether Nancy was actually kidnapped during his appearance on Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show.

He stated that the demands made by the supposed kidnappers are illogical and questioned why they have been so delayed in offering proof of life.

“If this was a kidnapping, it would be a very simple matter to authenticate and provide proof of life,” Swecker said.

“I’m very skeptical of this,” he continued. “Is this really a kidnapping? Does somebody really have her, and is she really alive?”

The modification in the sum requested by the alleged kidnappers also appeared peculiar to Swecker.

“Remember now, it was one million not too long ago. All of a sudden, it’s six million,” he mentioned. “I really think there’s a third party here that’s just playing with them, opportunists who think they can exploit this situation.”

Nancy Guthrie missing: Officials search septic tank and a manhole Arizona law enforcement continues to seek Nancy, and both a septic tank and a manhole at her million-dollar residence in Catalina Foothills have been examined.

Pima County law enforcement has verified that the department will continue to have a presence at the home of the 84-year-old.

“Media & the public are reminded to follow all traffic & private property laws. No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement," police stated on Sunday, adding that teh request was made by Savannah Guthrie's family.