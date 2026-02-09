Nancy Guthrie case: What has the investigation revealed so far? 10 points

The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, has entered a critical phase. In a recent update, the sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing across multiple locations, with no scheduled press briefings unless significant developments occur. A Pima County Sheriff’s Office deputy sets up a roadblock a few houses down from the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson. (REUTERS)

Here is what authorities and reporting have revealed so far.

1. Police confirm possible abduction Arizona authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was likely abducted from her Tucson-area home while she slept, per Pima County Sheriff’s officials.

2. Security presence at Guthrie’s home The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it will “maintain a presence” at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security purposes at the request of the family, according to a statement shared with media partners.

3. Septic tank search raises concern Investigators were seen searching a septic tank and opening a backyard manhole behind Guthrie’s home on February 8. Journalist Brian Entin confirmed on X that detectives were examining the tank, though police have not disclosed what prompted the search.

4. No suspects named so far Authorities have repeatedly said they have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to the case.

5. Blood evidence confirmed Sheriff Chris Nanos said DNA testing confirmed that blood found on Guthrie’s front porch belonged to her, strengthening the belief that she was taken forcibly from the home.

6. Ransom notes under investigation Multiple media outlets reported receiving ransom notes demanding $6 million in Bitcoin. Officials have not verified their authenticity but said all communications are being investigated seriously.

7. Family agrees to pay In a video shared online, Savannah Guthrie appeared alongside siblings Annie and Camron, saying, “We received your message… This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

8. Annie Guthrie’s home searched Police searched the residence of Nancy Guthrie’s daughter Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni for several hours. No arrests were made, and officials said the search was part of evidence collection.

9. Health concerns add urgency Authorities have said Nancy Guthrie requires daily medication, has a pacemaker, and suffers from high blood pressure, increasing concern about her well-being.