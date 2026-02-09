Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers ‘are seasoned’; ex-CIA agent gives inside info on suspect, ransom note

The latest alleged ransom note tied to the kidnapping of the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has revealed details about the kidnappers, former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six. Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case has now entered its second week with a looming deadline as ex-CIA agent reveals details about kidnapper. (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case has now entered its second week, as investigators, family and the FBI work against the looming deadline of Monday, February 9, to pay the ransom.

The ransom demands a payment of $6 million in Bitcoin by 5 p.m. MT on Monday. Walder says the ransom note is “carefully crafted” and technically savvy.

Ransom note clues and deadlines According to ex-CIA agents and experts, the ransom note signifies that the kidnappers are seasoned and “definitely know what they’re doing.”

Walder described the nature of encrypted emails, VPN use and cryptocurrency demands as signs of “skilled” perpetrators. “This person probably practiced and thought it out.”

Walder details that demanding ransom in the form of Bitcoin indicates that “this person clearly has knowledge of these things.” She said, “Not everyone knows bitcoin is an easier way to be untraceable.”

According to Walder, the kidnappers' use of bitcoin and their restriction of communication with the family make it even more difficult for police to find them before the deadline of February 9.

“This person has gone dark and only released two ransom notes; they’re not communicating a lot. They are doing that on purpose,” Walder said, highlighting that every communication attempt makes them traceable.

She said that the kidnappers “will be caught.” However, there is no timeline for the same. She said, “I just wish it were now. That’s the problem.”

Savannah Guthrie: “We will pay” According to reports, the letter had two deadlines: a primary deadline that was missed on Thursday, February 5, and a secondary, more important final date that was scheduled for Monday.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings shared several videos on social media in an attempt to contact the accused kidnapper following the discovery of several ransom notes.

They released a video on February 7 where Savannah said, “ We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her.”

She further said that the family is ready to pay to have Nancy back with them. “We received your message, and we understand. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”