Annie Guthrie arrested in Nancy Guthrie case? Search warrant at her home raises questions

More than a week has passed since NBC's 'TODAY' show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother, Annie Guthrie, went missing from her home in Catalina in Pima County, Arizona. The search for the 84-year-old took a fresh turn on Sunday as police searched the residence of Annie Guthrie, Savannah's elder sister. Annie Guthrie, the elder sister of NBC host Savannah Guthrie.

The search at Annie Guthrie's house comes just days after a NewsNation journalist said Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, could be the suspect in the case. However, as of now, officials in Pima County have not named any suspect.

After Sunday's search, the role of Annie Guthrie has taken center stage with doubts lingering on the nature of the investigation. Many are wondering if Annie Guthrie or Tommaso Cioni would be arrested. In this article, we will take a look at the investigation, the role of the couple, and what's next.

Will Annie Guthrie Be Arrested? As of now, officials have not taken Annie Guthrie into custody or arrested her.

Police conducted a marathon search at the residence, which Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni purchased recently, reportedly for $650,0000. Annie and Tommaso's house is a 10-minute drive from Nancy Guthrie's. The search lasted for "several hours," TMZ reported, while reporters were waiting outside.

It appeared that the search was related to evidence collection as a NewsNation journalist reported that the investigators could be seen photographing in the rooms.

Some local reporters also claimed that the investigators opened the septic tank at the house. Additionally, TMZ also reported that investigators were seen carrying a briefcase to the house, but it was unclear what it was related to.

Sunday's search marks the second time the residence was raided in connection with the Nancy Guthrie missing case. Earlier on Saturday, police took the couple's car for the probe and removed the security cameras from their house.

What's Next In The Probe The next step in the case would be the identification of the suspect based on the evidence collected in the past week. Earlier, a ransom noted demanding 6 million surfaced. The family made a video, reportedly agreeing to pay for it.

However, authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the note. FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters that they are in "communication with the family, and while we advise and recommend from a law enforcement perspective, any action taken on any ransom is ultimately decided by the family.”