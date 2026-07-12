Trump says Lindsey Graham called him hours before his death: 'He was tired because of long trip'

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Senator and a close aide of US President Donald Trump, died on Sunday after “brief and sudden illness.” Trump said that the Senator called him on Saturday night after returning from a trip to Ukraine and “sounded a bit tired”. File photo of late US Senator Lindsey Graham (R), Republican of South Carolina, speaking to the press alongside US President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of Congress. (AFP)

“He sounded a little bit tired, but perfect,” Trump told NBC's ”Meet the Press."

Graham, a staunch pro-Israel and hawkish supporter of Trump's US polices, was last seen in Kyiv, where he went for a visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. Track live updates for US-Iran news

Trump said Graham was “like a member of the family". He implied that he may have been among the last people to have spoken to Graham before his death.

‘Graham called me last night,’ says Trump The US President made a similar claim in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper where he termed Graham's death as ‘devastating’.

"I thought he was fine. He called me last night. He just got back from Ukraine. And he had a great time. He was telling me about the trip. He was working very, very hard, because we know he wanted to make America happy," Trump said in the interview.

“He was full of vim and vigor. He was tired. He said, ‘I’m tired, because it’s a long trip.’ But other than that, he was fine. And he called me, I guess, moments before, because he called me like 6:30 or something. And the medical people got there a little bit later,” he added.

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Mourning Graham's death, Trump said he was "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known". He praised the 71-year-old South Carolina Republican as a "true American Patriot" who was "always working".