India declares one-day national mourning for Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

The Government of India declared a one-day national mourning on July 13 following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar. The national flag will fly at half-mast across the country, and there will be no official entertainment on the day, said a government press release. Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, former emir, passed away at the age of 74 (X/@HHShkMohd)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Ex-Emir of Qatar, describing him as a visionary leader who guided Qatar to remarkable development and prosperity and remained a true friend of India.

“We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” PM Modi posted on X earlier.

Also Read | Qatar's former emir Sheikh Hamad dies at 74; PM Modi, other world leaders express condolences

Meanwhile, Parliamentary affairs and minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Government of India, according to the release.

World leaders condole death of Qatar's ex-emir Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed also expressed condolences over the death of Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Calling Sheikh Hamad a "great leader and statesman", Sharif expressed his condolences to the entire Al Thani family "on this solemn occassion" and conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with Qatar.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our heartfelt condolences to my Dear Brother the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the distinguished members of the Al Thani family, the Government, as well as the brotherly people of Qatar on this solemn occasion. We stand in solidarity with them in this moment of profound grief,” he wrote.

UAE Prime Minister paid tribute to the late former emir. “Sincere condolences to my brother, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the fraternal Qatari people on the passing of their dear departed and our collective loss, the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“May God have mercy on him, grant him wide expanses of His Paradise, inspire the people of Qatar and all his loved ones with patience and solace, and indeed to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Sheikh Hamad is widely credited with transforming Qatar's economy, from shipping one of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) containers in 1996 to becoming one of the world's largest LNG exporters.

Born in 1952, he joined the Qatar Armed Forces in 1971 after completing his schooling in the UK. He later seized power from his father, the then emir of Qatar, in a bloodless coup in 1995, according to Allen Fromherz's Qatar: A Modern History.