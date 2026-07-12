Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Zverev looks to snap nine-match losing streak vs Sinner

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Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Jannik Sinner will be defending his title against Alexander Zverev.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Defending Jannik Sinner will be aiming to get back to his title-winning ways as he takes on Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final at Wimbledon. Sinner hasn't won a Grand Slam this year and has been struggling. Meanwhile, Zverev broke his Grand Slam duck at Roland Garros last month, winning the French Open. He will look to end his nine-match losing streak against Sinner. The German will also look to become the first man in the Open Era to win his second Grand Slam at the very next event, after getting his maiden trophy. Speaking ahead of the match, Sinner praised Zverev. He said, "When you start to win a lot of matches and don't lose a lot, it shows that he is playing incredible tennis." "I saw a little bit in the two weeks, but not so much. I saw the semis because he was playing before me, so I was watching. He is very, very aggressive at the moment. "His confidence is good. He's very relaxed on court at the moment, so this is good. So let's see. I'm happy to face him. I try to do the best I can, and then we see how it goes," he added. ...Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, Sinner praised Zverev. He said, "When you start to win a lot of matches and don't lose a lot, it shows that he is playing incredible tennis." "I saw a little bit in the two weeks, but not so much. I saw the semis because he was playing before me, so I was watching. He is very, very aggressive at the moment. "His confidence is good. He's very relaxed on court at the moment, so this is good. So let's see. I'm happy to face him. I try to do the best I can, and then we see how it goes," he added.