Jeffrey Newman death: NYC activist against homelessness dies days after husband Jayson Connor fatal cardiac arrest

Jeffrey Newman and Jayson Connor, a New York City couple who were popular figures for their work against homelessness in the city, died just days after another, sparking concern among those who followed them on social media. Jeffrey Newman and Jayson Connor. (Facebook)

Jeffrey Newman, 58, and Jayson Connor, 48, ran a non-profit for the homeless in New York City. They have distributed over 180,000 backpacks to homeless individuals on New York City Streets over the last few years. Their work earned them recognition, especially on social media, where thousands of people followed and contributed to their work.

The shock for their followers came after Jeffrey Newman announced in a post on Facebook on June 29 saying that Jayson Connor had passed away from a cardiac arrest. The shock of the event doubled down on Newman as he revealed that June 29 was their 22nd anniversary.

"We should be celebrating this milestone together at our favorite restaurant," a devastated Newman wrote. "Instead, I am left dealing with the coroner's office and making decisions I never imagined I would have to face. To say that I am in shock, devastated, and heartbroken would be an understatement.

"Jayson was the love of my life. He was my person. He accepted me for who I am—flaws and all—and loved me unconditionally. We were partners in every possible sense."

Subsequently, Newman shared a link to a GoFundMe on June 30, which he revealed was launched by a friend, Russ Williamson. As of this writing, the GoFundMe had raised $21,212 of its $28,000 target. Since then, there had been posts on Newman's Facebook profile.

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Jeffrey Newman Dies: What Happened To Him? Even as the news of Jayson's Connor's death was revealed, the followers of the couple's work were hit with another devastating news: the death of Jeffrey Newman.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Jeffrey Newman died on July 2, just four days after the death of Jayson Connor's. Newman's death was confirmed by his brother, Glenn Newman.

Glen Newman, however, did not reveal Jeffrey Newman's cause of death. It is unclear if Jeffrey Newman was suffering from any illness. Despite speculation about the death, there is currently no confirmation of what happened to Jeffrey Newman.

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Who Were Jeffrey Newman and Jayson Connor? Jayson Connor and Jeffrey Newman worked with a group of around 40 volunteers in New York City to distribute backpacks filled with supplies to homeless individuals. They started small in 2018, but slowly their work began to attract attention, particularly on social media.

The New York Times reports that by 2026, they had over 40 followers and had distributed over 180,000 backpacks in New York City since 2018.