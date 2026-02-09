Nancy Guthrie case: Police to ‘maintain a presence’ at missing woman's home for ‘security purposes’ – here's the latest

It added, “Members of the media and the public are reminded that all traffic laws and private property laws must be followed. No trespassing is allowed on Nancy Guthrie’s property. Violations will be subject to enforcement. We appreciate your cooperation.”

“At the request of the Guthrie family, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security purposes going forward,” the department said.

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie , the mother of Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie , the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said that it will “maintain a presence” at the missing woman’s residence for “security purposes.” Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.

Investigation takes a grim turn The investigation into Nancy’s disappearance took a dark turn on Sunday, February 8, after police were seen searching a septic tank behind her home. Drone footage showed officers opening a manhole cover in the backyard of the house and sticking a long pole inside. It is unclear, however, what they were looking for.

Journalist Brian Entin, who has been covering the case extensively, confirmed in an X post, “Investigators are searching a septic tank at Nancy Guthrie‘s house.”

Entin said in another post that “investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”

Meanwhile, Savannah said in a new video that the family has agreed to pay ransom for her mother's release. She was joined by her siblings Camron and Annie in the video.

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”