President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he has directed federal law enforcement to help bring Nancy Guthrie home safely. Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Nancy Guthrie abduction: Trump directs federal law enforcement to be at family's ‘complete disposal' (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Donald Trump has reached out to Savannah Guthrie Trump previously reached out to Savannah to offer support amid the search for her mother. The US President expressed sympathy for the family and promised that all available federal resources would be used in the investigation, per NBC News.

Trump called Savannah shortly after an interview at the White House with NBC correspondent Tom Llamas. “After our interview, the president called Savannah Guthrie and spoke to her, offering words of support for her and her family,” Llamas said during a special report.

Trump called the situation “terrible” before his call with Savannah. “I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation but we’re going to find out,” he told reporters in the Oval Office after signing legislation to end a partial government shutdown, according to The Hill.

On being asked if he would commit to sending more federal agents to assist in the search for Nancy, Trump replied, “Sure.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that no suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case yet.