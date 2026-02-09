Nancy Guthrie missing: Where are the authors of ransom note? FBI expert raises alarm, warns Savannah's family

Nancy Guthrie missing: An ex-FBI agent has raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the ransom note that was dispatched to several publications, which demands $6 million for the return of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother. Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing after being last seen on January 31. (X/@JamesHartline)

Nancy was last seen on the evening of 31 January by her family and was reported as missing on Sunday. Investigators have since concluded that she was kidnapped, as suggested by evidence of forced entry into her residence.

“We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we're asking the community's help,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated.

Former FBI agent agent Michael Harrigan weighs in The note stated that the substantial cash amount was required to be in "USD," a detail that caught the attention of former FBI agent Michael Harrigan.

Speaking to the NY Post, he said, “If you’re domestic, why would you ever put ‘USD?’ You put six million.”

While there is no information regarding the senders of the ransom note, the former FBI agents suggested that the note indicates that the senders were not in the US.

“Why would you use that if you’re a domestic person? That points to somebody who might be potentially outside the country," he added.

Harrigan, who managed the FBI National Academy, also mentioned that this detail raises the possibility of this “being a scam.”

Harrigan further warned that Savannah and her family should refrain from paying any ransom for their missing mother until the alleged kidnappers provide evidence to the world that she is still alive, as stated by a leading former FBI special agent.

Savannah and siblings release emotional video Savannah and her siblings published a video on Saturday evening addressing the senders of a purported $6 million ransom note, indicating their willingness to pay – despite the fact that the authors of the note have not offered any evidence that Nancy is still alive, nor have they confirmed whether they are in possession of the matriarch.

The only information provided in the note consisted of two allegedly corroborating details concerning the crime scene, specifically related to Nancy’s Apple watch and a floodlight at her residence, in addition to a bitcoin address for the funds to be transferred.

A second message from the alleged kidnappers emerged on Saturday; however, it did not present any new demands or information regarding Nancy’s condition, as reported by NewsNation.

While investigators have not verified the authenticity of the notes, Savannah and her siblings have nonetheless resolved to pay if it means securing their mother’s return.