Nancy Guthrie case: Investigator says Ozark Trail Hiker backpacks 'locked behind glass' at Walmart near her home

On the 13th day of the investigation, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken several different twists, with new leads, evidence, and information. An investigative journalist suggests Nancy Guthrie case suspect's backpack, an Ozark Trail Hiker, is locked up behind glass at Walmart. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil) (AP)

In a recent development in the Nancy Guthrie case, a social media post claimed that the type of backpack allegedly used by the suspect is a commodity that is “locked behind glass” at a local Walmart store.

“[Ozark Trail Hiker] Backpacks locked behind glass” A self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Jonathan Lee Riches, JLR Investigates on X, posted that he had purchased an Ozark Trail Hiker Backpack at a Walmart located a few miles from where Guthrie lives.

He wrote, “I just bought an Ozark Trail Hiker Backpack at Walmart a few miles away from where Nancy Guthrie lives. Backpacks are locked behind glass.”

JLR Investigates alleged that the backpacks were secured behind glass and required an employee to unlock the case using a scanner. He suggested that the bag matched the type reportedly seen on the suspect in surveillance footage.

The Ozark Trail brand is sold exclusively at Walmart.