Nancy Guthrie case: Investigator says Ozark Trail Hiker backpacks 'locked behind glass' at Walmart near her home
An investigative journalist suggests Nancy Guthrie case suspect's backpack, an Ozark Trail Hiker, is locked up behind glass at Walmart.
On the 13th day of the investigation, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken several different twists, with new leads, evidence, and information.
In a recent development in the Nancy Guthrie case, a social media post claimed that the type of backpack allegedly used by the suspect is a commodity that is “locked behind glass” at a local Walmart store.
“[Ozark Trail Hiker] Backpacks locked behind glass”
A self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Jonathan Lee Riches, JLR Investigates on X, posted that he had purchased an Ozark Trail Hiker Backpack at a Walmart located a few miles from where Guthrie lives.
He wrote, “I just bought an Ozark Trail Hiker Backpack at Walmart a few miles away from where Nancy Guthrie lives. Backpacks are locked behind glass.”
JLR Investigates alleged that the backpacks were secured behind glass and required an employee to unlock the case using a scanner. He suggested that the bag matched the type reportedly seen on the suspect in surveillance footage.
The Ozark Trail brand is sold exclusively at Walmart.
Backpack detail emerged from doorbell camera footage
According to the earlier update from the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PMCO), doorbell camera footage captured at Nancy's home showed a masked man wearing gloves and carrying what investigators described as a dark-colored Ozark Trail backpack.
The FBI released images and video of the suspect and specifically mentioned the backpack as a key identifying feature. Law enforcement had urged residents of the area to share surveillance footage from the surrounding area between late January and early February.
The height and the backpack are very good clues, according to former FBI executive assistant director for intelligence Joshua Skule.
Skule told CNN that investigators will now "look at that volume and they’ll start to work backwards and narrowing it down to include the sales in the immediate area of Tucson and then broadening it"
