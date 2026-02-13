Nancy Guthrie: Fresh details emerge on suspect's 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker’ backpack; FBI increases reward

The FIB field office on Thursday provided updated details on the backpack that the suspect was seen carrying in the footage from Nancy Guthrie's door camera, which the agency had previously released. The FBI confirmed that the backpack was a 25-litre 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' sold by Walmart. A member of the FBI surveils the area around Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP) Additionally, amid no major headway in the search for the 84-year-old on the 12th day of the search, the FBI increased the reward for credible information on Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts from $55,000 to $100,000. In the updated details on the suspect, the FBI said that the suspect is "a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build." "We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving," the FBI said. "Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case." The FBI also shared fresh images of the backpack.

Earlier, TMZ had confirmed, citing law enforcement agents, that the backpack could be Walmart's 'Ozark Trail Hiker's Pack.' As of now, the agency has not provided identified a suspect in the kidnapping case. The updated details on the suspect and the backpack were revealed after the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that they are asking neighbors to provide doorbell footage from Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood around the time she was kidnapped on January 31. Also read: Tommaso Cioni: Buzz about Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law rises after subject's video camera footage; 'has a mustache' "An alert was just sent via Neighbors App to users within a 2-mile radius of Nancy Guthrie’s residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on X, along with a link to submit those videos. Mystery Man In Backpack Under Scrutiny Fox News Digital reported that the FBI is looking to investigate a man with a black backpack who was seen just miles away from Nancy Guthrie's home on the night of January 31 when she disappeared. A video of the person, likely captured in the ring camera footage of one of the neighbors, was also shared. Here's the video: