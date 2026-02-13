Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie shares emotional childhood video featuring mom, sister Annie

‘TODAY’ show host Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional video of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Instagram from her and her sister Annie's childhood on February 12. A rock left by supporters reads "please pray, bring her home" at the home of Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

The search for Nancy, 84, has entered its 12th day now as Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie, have released several videos asking for their mother's information.

An emergency search was launched on February 1 after Nancy was last seen on January 31. The Pima County Sheriff's Department informed PEOPLE on February 11 that the inquiry "is still operating" on the possibility "that Nancy is alive."

Heartfelt plea from Savannah Guthrie In the clip shared on Instagram, Guthrie shared a touching throwback home video featuring her mother in sweet family moments from Savannah's childhood years.

Guthrie is seen carrying flowers outside a brick house with her three kids in the old video. The video ends with a black and white image of Guthrie clutching her son, Camron and her two daughters, Savannah and Annie.

Savannah wrote in the caption, “Our lovely mom. 💛We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”