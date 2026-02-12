Nancy Guthrie's family hires private investigator amid buzz about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni; 'getting out of hand'

The Guthrie family has reportedly hired a private investigator as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. A local reporter said on X that a man, who identified himself as a private detective hired by the family, showed up at Nancy Guthrie's house. Savannah Guthrie seen with siblings Camron and Annie, making a plea for the safe return of their mother, Nancy Guthrie. (via REUTERS)

This comes even as the nation is closely following the investigation after Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. Since then, there have been alleged ransom notes and authorities also detained a person. However, they later released him and have not made any official statements about having suspects. However, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly indicated that they and Pima County Sheriff's Department have persons of interest in the matter.

The Guthrie family – TODAY show host Savannah and siblings Annie and Camron, have made repeated pleas for their mother to be returned safe. However, the alleged hiring of the PI indicates that they might be wanting to move things along at a faster pace. This is understandable since it has been over a week that the 84-year-old has been missing. Investigators are of the opinion that time is of essence in this case as Guthrie is unlikely to keep well without her daily medication. Her medicines were found at her home and reports indicate that she has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.

Guthrie family detective: What to know The man who identified himself as the PI was seen driving a white car, in all likelihood a Toyota. A video of the individual was shared by a local reporter.

“Moments ago, a man who tells us he’s a private investigator for the family showed up to Nancy Guthrie’s house and spoke to the Sheriff’s deputy on site. He also dropped off what looks like some additional security signage,” the person wrote on X.