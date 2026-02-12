Nancy Guthrie's family hires private investigator amid buzz about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni; 'getting out of hand'
The Guthrie family has reportedly hired a private investigator as authorities continue looking for Nancy Guthrie, who they believe was taken from Arizona home.
The Guthrie family has reportedly hired a private investigator as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. A local reporter said on X that a man, who identified himself as a private detective hired by the family, showed up at Nancy Guthrie's house.
This comes even as the nation is closely following the investigation after Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. Since then, there have been alleged ransom notes and authorities also detained a person. However, they later released him and have not made any official statements about having suspects. However, FBI director Kash Patel reportedly indicated that they and Pima County Sheriff's Department have persons of interest in the matter.
The Guthrie family – TODAY show host Savannah and siblings Annie and Camron, have made repeated pleas for their mother to be returned safe. However, the alleged hiring of the PI indicates that they might be wanting to move things along at a faster pace. This is understandable since it has been over a week that the 84-year-old has been missing. Investigators are of the opinion that time is of essence in this case as Guthrie is unlikely to keep well without her daily medication. Her medicines were found at her home and reports indicate that she has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.
Guthrie family detective: What to know
The man who identified himself as the PI was seen driving a white car, in all likelihood a Toyota. A video of the individual was shared by a local reporter.
“Moments ago, a man who tells us he’s a private investigator for the family showed up to Nancy Guthrie’s house and spoke to the Sheriff’s deputy on site. He also dropped off what looks like some additional security signage,” the person wrote on X.
The clip shows a person in sunglasses with a shaved head driving the car. The name of the PI is not yet known though some on X claimed it was a ‘Steve’. One person also claimed that the shirt the PI wore was the same their son, a Marine, wore. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. Notably, this is not a reference to Steve Fischer, another PI, who came prominently in the limelight when he was asked to look into the Celeste Rivas-D4vd case.
However, the Guthrie family hiring a PI has set tongues wagging and garnered a host of reactions.
Guthrie family PI reactions
One person wrote on X “Now the family is bringing in investigators? This maybe getting out of hand at this point. I believe the family knows a lot more then what is being said!!”.
Another added, “TELL YOU A LOT about how the family is feeling about the competency of the investigation!! A LOT!”. Yet another said, “They should have done that day one.”
The family's move comes even as there is a lot of public attention on Guthrie's daughter Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni. They were among the last people to see Guthrie before she was allegedly taken. The octogenarian had had dinner with her daughter the night of her disappearance and reports indicate that Cioni had then dropped her off home. Authorities are also canvassing Annie's neighborhood, which is close to where Guthrie was taken.
Authorities have visited their home multiple times in course of the probe and have also taken items which they believe might help find Guthrie. However, neither Annie nor Cioni have been implicated in the matter any further, contrary to the social media speculation about the couple.
