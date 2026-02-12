Nancy Guthrie case: Black glove seen in FBI photos of masked suspect likely found in search near Catalina home

A black glove was found in a brush during a search of the Catalina Foothills, the area around Nancy Guthrie's home in Arizona, on Wednesday, the FBI confirmed to the New York Post. The glove could be the one the potential suspect in the case is seen wearing in the surveillance footage released by the FBI. Pima County Sheriff's Department's photos of the masked suspect at Nancy Guthrie's door on Jan. 31 shows the person wearing a black glove. (AFP)

The FBI's field office in Phoenix, Arizona, said on its social media page earlier Wednesday that it was conducting an "extensive search" involving "numerous agents" in the Catalina Foothills, the area around Nancy Guthrie's home. The New York Post reported that the gloves were found as part of the "extensive search."

As of now, the FBI has not ascertained whether the glove is indeed of the person of interest in the kidnapping case. No statement regarding the same has been released.

More On Search For Nancy Guthrie According to some reports, the search was likely based on a tip-off that the FBI had received in the case. The Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, had earlier confirmed that they have received over 18,000 calls with plausible information on Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts. However, as of now, the FBI has not provided more details on the search.

Also read: Who is Dominic Evans and what is his connection to Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni? What we know

The FBI said: “This morning, numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

Earlier, TMZ reported receiving a note related to the kidnapping where the sender demanded transfer of one Bitcoin in exchange of information on the suspect. As of now, there has been no activity on the account. “If they want the name of the individual involved, then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet,” it read. "Time is more than relevant.” The earlier two ransom notes failed through as no proof of life came from the senders.

As of now, the FBI has not named any suspect in the case. The search for the 84-year-old continues on the 11th day since her January 31 kidnapping.