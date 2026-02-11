Who is Dominic Evans and what is his connection to Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni? What we know
Dominic Evans was a bandmate of Tommaso Cioni. The two helped form the band Early Black in 2007.
The first surveillance images connected to the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, were released Tuesday. The images show a masked individual on the porch of her Arizona home on the night she vanished, January 31.
The person appears to be wearing a backpack and what looks like a handgun holster.
CCTV footage
Video released by the FBI shows the individual approaching the front door while wearing a ski mask with openings for the eyes and mouth. The footage captures the person attempting to cover the doorbell camera using a gloved hand and a piece of vegetation torn from the yard.
FBI update from Kash Patel
Sharing the images on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”
"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
Online speculation over masked individual
Following the release of the images, social media users began speculating about the identity of the masked person. Some online posts claimed the individual could be Dominic Aaron Lee Evans, a musician who has been described as a friend of Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
One X account, Atom Report, claimed to have analyzed the footage and conducted a profiling comparison, suggesting the individual “could potentially” be Evans based on physical characteristics.
"ANALYSIS: WHO IS THE MASKED MAN? We are tracking reports that the "Subject" in the Nancy Guthrie footage matches the physical profile of Dominic Evans, drummer for the band Early Black. The Connection: Evans is a direct bandmate of Tommaso Cioni. The Match: Evans fits the subject's athletic build, and the visible facial hair (dark mustache and goatee) aligns with his known profile," it wrote.
However, authorities have not identified any suspect. For now, these online claims remain unsubstantiated.
Who is Dominic Evans?
According to Parade, Dominic Evans was a bandmate of Tommaso Cioni. The two helped form the band Early Black in 2007, along with guitarist Walter I. Gonçalves Jr. Cioni played bass while Evans served as the band’s drummer.
“The songs were grungier compared to the band’s repertory in its debut, Life:Love :: Love: Murder. Also, as would follow for the rest of its trajectory, the band began playing shows locally in Tucson and at times in Phoenix and Flagstaff,” reads the Early Black bio on ReverbNation’s website. “In late 2009, early 2010, the band recorded its debut album at Loveland Studios, with Tucson music engineer Nathan Sabatino. … The band continues to write and gig locally, with a goal of recording more albums and developing its creative ambitions.”
