Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nancy Guthrie suspect video: Chilling footage shows masked kidnapper at Catalina home; watch

    The FBI released surveillance video from outside Nancy Guthrie’s home on the night she vanished, marking the first major lead as the 84-year-old is missing.

    Updated on: Feb 11, 2026 12:11 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The FBI on Tuesday dropped the surveillance footage from outside the home of Nancy Guthrie on the night of January 31 when she went missing. This is the first major revelation about a potential suspect in the case even as the 84-year-old still remains missing after two weeks.

    This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)
    This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)

    The photos and videos were posted on social media by FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday. The released videos and images were part of "footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors," Patel said.

    The videos were shared as a follow up X post by Kash Patel on the original post containing clear images of the potential person of interest.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Nancy Guthrie Suspect Video: Chilling Footage Shows Masked Kidnapper At Catalina Home; Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes