Nancy Guthrie suspect video: Chilling footage shows masked kidnapper at Catalina home; watch

The FBI on Tuesday dropped the surveillance footage from outside the home of Nancy Guthrie on the night of January 31 when she went missing. This is the first major revelation about a potential suspect in the case even as the 84-year-old still remains missing after two weeks. This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)

The photos and videos were posted on social media by FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday. The released videos and images were part of "footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors," Patel said.

The videos were shared as a follow up X post by Kash Patel on the original post containing clear images of the potential person of interest.