Nancy Guthrie suspect's revolver holster could be key to identity, ex-SWAT officer say

With the release of the photo of the potential suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie, has taken a new turn. Though not clearly identifiable, the photo has many clues that could prove crucial for investigators. Photo of the potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping released by the FBI. (AP)

One such clue happens to be the revolver holster seen on the suspect. A former police captain has claimed that the holster could be a major clue in the case as it is not something a frequent gun carrier would use. Per Josh Schirard, a former SWAT commander and police captain, the holster is likely a “universal nylon style holster.”

“This seems more like a very cheap, off-the-shelf holster that somebody just stores their gun in. And it just happens to have a belt loop on the back of it that they thought that they could throw on,” Schirard told CNN.

“Was it out of convenience?" he continued. "Obviously, the intent wasn’t to conceal it. So was the intent to make sure it was displayed in order to be threatening when he went into that house? Or to be quickly accessed when he went into that house? Or in case anyone came across him?”

Mustache And Eyebrow Detail Under Scanner As soon as FBI director Kash Patel released the photos of the potential suspect in the Nancy Guthrie missing case, many small details were noticed that could prove critical to the probe. While the revolver holster is another clue, the suspect's supposed mustache also drew a lot of attention.

Also read: Tommaso Cioni: Buzz about Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law rises after suspect's video camera footage; 'has a mustache'

Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director, talked about the mustache that seemed to be visible behind the mask.

“If you look just under his nose … you can see what appears to be a moustache underneath that mask,” McCabe told CNN. “So I think it’s highly probable that this person also has facial hair, at least to include a moustache, maybe more than that.”

Many people claimed based on the moustache and the supposed arched eyebrows that the suspect could be female, but the FBI has not revealed the gender.