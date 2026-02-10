Nancy Guthrie suspect update: FBI releases photos of armed subject tampering with front door camera; chilling details

In a major update in Nancy Guthrie's missing case, the FBI published surveillance pictures, depicting a possible suspect related to the investigation concerning the disappearance of the Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother. In a significant development, the FBI shared surveillance images related to Nancy Guthrie's case.

The newly released images show an armed person seemingly having interfered with the camera at Nancy's front entrance on the morning of her disappearance. She was reported missing on January 31.

Providing the new update in search of Nancy, FBI head Kash Patel wrote on X “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

“Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance,” he continued.

“Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov,” Patel added.

