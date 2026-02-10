Nancy Guthrie suspect update: FBI releases photos of armed subject tampering with front door camera; chilling details
The FBI has released new surveillance images of a potential suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case. The images show an armed person tampering with a camera.
In a major update in Nancy Guthrie's missing case, the FBI published surveillance pictures, depicting a possible suspect related to the investigation concerning the disappearance of the Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother.
The newly released images show an armed person seemingly having interfered with the camera at Nancy's front entrance on the morning of her disappearance. She was reported missing on January 31.
Providing the new update in search of Nancy, FBI head Kash Patel wrote on X “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”
“Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance,” he continued.
“Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov,” Patel added.
Nancy Guthrie remains missing
Guthrie, 84, was reportedly taken against her will from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. However, no suspects have been identified in her disappearance so far.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously verified that the blood discovered on the outside porch of Nancy's residence matches to her DNA.
Meanwhile, authorities continue to probe ransom notes. One was sent last week to two news organizations. Another emerged on Monday, allegedly requesting $6 million with a deadline for payment by Monday.
The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for any information that could assist in this case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk