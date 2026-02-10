‘Hook up to a poly and…’: TV host Nancy Grace's advice to Nancy Guthrie's family during ‘critical hour’

Television host and legal analyst Nancy Grace has urged the Guthrie family to submit to polygraph tests as the search for Nancy Guthrie reaches a “critical hour” in the investigation. Grace also said that Savannah’s video messages appeared planned. (Screen grab from Fox One video posted by Nancy Grace on X; savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity, the Crime Stories with Nancy Grace host said voluntary polygraphs could help eliminate doubt and refocus attention as authorities continue to search for the missing 84-year-old. “Go, hook up to a poly and be done with it,” Grace said, referring to polygraph examinations. She added that anyone refusing a test would raise red flags in her view.

Grace was firm in dismissing theories that Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance was the result of a medical episode.

“This was not a ‘medical’ event. We can rule that out,” she said, emphasizing that the circumstances point to something more deliberate.

Concerns over cryptocurrency ransom Grace also addressed reports that the alleged ransom demand involved cryptocurrency. While noting that Bitcoin transactions can be traced, she warned that recovery becomes more complicated once funds cross borders.

Also Read: Did Nancy Guthrie have a dog? What to know as search for 84-year-old enters second week

“Bitcoin can and has been traced by the IRS, feds and DOJ,” she said. However, Grace cautioned that if money has already been transferred, it may have been routed through a “potentially low-regulated country” that does not enforce cryptocurrency rules as strictly as the United States. Under such conditions, she said, bringing Nancy Guthrie home alive could become significantly harder. “That’s my concern,” Grace added.

Savannah Guthrie’s public pleas Grace also analyzed Savannah Guthrie’s repeated video appeals, saying her emotional state suggested she still believes her mother is alive. “You can see on her face she becomes more and more and more haggard, asking the public to help her find her mother,” Grace said. “If she knew or had a suspicion that her mother had already passed on, she would not be doing that.”

She further claimed that Savannah’s video messages, including the most recent one, appeared planned rather than spontaneous, suggesting she may have been “schooled by the feds” and working from a script.

Also Read: How many grandchildren does Nancy Guthrie have? What we know

What investigators have confirmed Meanwhile, journalist Brian Entin reported, citing the FBI, that there has been no continued communication between the Guthrie family and the suspected kidnappers since the ransom deadline passed.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has also stated that investigators have not identified any suspects or persons of interest as the investigation remains active.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact federal or local law enforcement.