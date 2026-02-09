Does Nancy Guthrie know her kidnapper? Experts analyse family's body language as Annie Guthrie's house searched

Several officers, who were not involved in the search for Nancy Guthrie, have speculated that the alleged abductor is personally acquainted with the 84-year-old woman. The search for Nancy Guthrie continues as law enforcement gathers evidence, with experts suggesting a connection between her and the abductor. ( via REUTERS)

Savannah, along with her brother Camron and sister Annie, released a second heartfelt video message directed at the kidnapper, expressing their willingness to pay the ransom that was demanded after Nancy’s abduction.

“We received your message and we understand,” Today co-host Savannah stated in a video message posted on social media. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Experts analyse Nancy Guthrie's family body language Meanwhile, Retired Lt. Commander Joe Cardinale of the New York Police Department evaluated the family's body language and tone, suggesting that it implied they were “not excited” and appeared “somber.”

Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the "Today" show, was reported missing on January 31. No suspect has been publicly named in the case as search for the 84-year-old is still underway.

Cardinale, who appeared on NewsNation’s “Morning in America with Hena Doba” on Sunday, said, “I really feel that this person or persons, they had some inside help to know what was going on, when to do this." However, FBI has not revealed if they have any leads on the suspect.

“I feel that they should keep everything close to the vest, especially when the family is hoping to get Ms. Guthrie returned to them no matter what,” Cardinale stated.

Did police find any evidence from Annie Guthrie's residence? Law enforcement arrived at the residence of Annie Guthrie, the daughter, late on Saturday night. After approximately three hours search, deputies left the house wearing blue gloves and carrying brown bags.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a contributor on law and justice for NewsNation, remarked that this situation resembles an "evidence extraction."

“They were taking photographs inside there, and they had gloves on. That tells me that they are involved with evidence extraction and an evidence crime scene,” Coffindaffer remarked.

Raising the similar doubts, Cardinale said, “The fact that they keep going back, and they keep going to both houses, and they’re retrieving evidence from those areas … is very telling that they could be very close to doing something with this.”

Does Nancy Guthrie know her kidnapper? Retired Lieutenant Randy Sutton also commented on the case, expressing his belief that law enforcement will uncover a connection between Nancy and the person responsible.

Speaking to NewsNation, Sutton said, “I think they’re going to find some relationship took place between the victim and whoever is responsible for this crime. I think that this didn’t happen in a vacuum, that there will be an arrest eventually in this case."