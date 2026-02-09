Annie Guthrie net worth, earnings in focus amid questions about arrest in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

Annie Guthrie is facing renewed interest after her home was searched amid mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. The 84-year-old was reported missing on Sunday and authorities believe she was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning. While cops have not named any suspects or persons of interest yet, they searched Annie's house today, sparking questions of whether she'd been arrested. Annie Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie are siblings, whose mother Nancy was kidnapped. (X/@JamesHartline)

Notably, former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had earlier reported that Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni was a ‘suspect’ in the case, but authorities contradicted her account. While the investigation continues, the developments have definitely put Annie Guthrie and her husband in the spotlight.

Moreover, the Guthrie family has received an alleged ransom note seeking $6 million for the octogenarian's return. This has led to talk about individual net worth as well. Notably, Annie's sister and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, has a whopping $40 million net worth.

Annie Guthrie net worth Annie Guthrie is an author, poet and jeweler who lives in Tucson, Arizona, reportedly a little away from Nancy Guthrie's place. She is reportedly a publicity and marketing director for Kore Press. Annie is also known to teach oracular writing at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.

She had her poetry book, The Good Dark, published by Tupelo Press in 2015. While Annie Guthrie's exact net worth is not known, an estimate can be made regarding her earnings.

Kore Press is a non-profit feminist literary press and as per ProPublica, it had a revenue of $17,278 in 2024. The exact compensation for Annie's position is not known, but filings show the executive director has made between $26,000 and $28,000 over the past few years. However, compensation for 2023 was listed at over $13,000 while in 2024 it was listed as zero dollars. It remains unknown from the filings, whether Annie Guthrie drew any income from this position. If so, it would be something north of $10,000. Notably, these are just estimates, and there is no accessible record of exactly how much Annie Guthrie made from this role.

As per ZipRecruiter, an online employment marketplace, the average annual pay for a creative writing professor in Tucson in north of $70,000. However, Annie's work on ‘oracular writing’ might get her less since she wouldn't be on the permanent salary track. The tuition fees for the Oracular writing course is set at $120. Given that the workshops are typically once or twice a year, her total earnings would be around $2500-$5000 from this.

Annie Guthrie is also bound to get some royalties for her book. While exact numbers are not known, estimates are that she'd make about 10-15% in royalties on each sale. Since the book is priced at $19.95, Annie would get about $2 for each copy sold. While these augment her income, her primary source of earning appears to be the on-commission jewelry business she has. Again, an exact estimate of Annie Guthrie's net worth is hard to conclude on, but a picture of her likely earnings does emerge. She, along with husband Cioni, reportedly have a home that is estimated to be around $650,000.