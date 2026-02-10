Did Nancy Guthrie have a dog? What to know as search for 84-year-old enters second week

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters week two, theories and speculations about the missing 84-year-old are gaining traction. One question that seems to be on the mind of many is whether Nancy Guthrie had a dog. NBC's TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. (Savanah Guthrie/Facebook)

Nancy Guthrie, who lived at her Catalina, Arizona home till her disappearance on Saturday, January 31, has been frequently pictured with a black dog. The photo of the dog was most prominently visible in the missing posters that authorities released of Nancy Guthrie. It was also seen with her son-in-law in a family photo she posted on Christmas 2025.

It has led many to wonder if the dog was Nancy Guthrie' and was it at home when she disappeared? With no suspect, person of interest or motive around Nancy Guthrie revealed, every bit of information has become of interest to internet sleuths.

Does Nancy Guthrie Have A Dog? What To Know No, Nancy Guthrie did not have a dog. The dog seen in her photo on the missing poster Savannah Guthrie's family dog, Fetch. A black Aussiedoodle (Australian Shepherd × Poodle mix), 'Fetch' was introduced in their 2024 holiday card as the family’s new puppy. Its full name is Fetch Guthrie Feldman, the TODAY host had revealed in 2024.

"Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley are delighted to announce that this year, we made Fetch happen. Merriest everything to all and blessings for 2025!" she wrote in the caption to the announcement.

Savannah Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman and is a mother of two - a son and a daughter.

Savannah Guthrie Releases New Message On Monday, Savannah Guthrie released a fresh video message on Instagram providing an update on the search for her mother. The 54-year-old said that the family believes that she "has been taken" and is "out there." She asked for help and prayer in locating Nancy Guthrie.

"I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have for my sister and brother, and I and that our mom has felt," the NBC host said. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."