Oakhurst, California Teddy Fire update: Vegetation fire in River Parkway area; check map as scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Teddy Fire, broke out in Oakhurst, California on Thursday, July 23. The blaze, was at 2-3 acres, and was reported in the River Parkway and Teddy Bear Lane area of Madera County, as per WatchDuty, which tracks live fire outbreaks across the US. Forward progress has now been stopped. Firefighters are reportedly making good progress with the Teddy Fire in Oakhurst, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) There is also reportedly a house fire in Oakhurst. “There's a fire just starting in Oakhurst,” one wrote on Facebook. Another added “House fire. 41 and River Parkway”. However, there's no official confirmation of the same. Also Read | Rainbow fire update: Forward progress stopped as hotspots burns, evacuations lifted A local group also posted “Structure/Vegetation Fire. 40300 Block Of Teddy Bear Ln, Oakhurst.” Meanwhile, a map of the Teddy Fire was shared online.

Teddy Fire: Scary videos emerge An individual also shared a video of the blaze.

More videos of the fire were shared online.

Another clip from a distance showed smoke rising.

A clip also showed the smoke from the fire, but it was white, amid the firefighting efforts. Sirens could be heard in the distance.

Some photos of the Teddy Fire were also shared on Facebook.

Another picture was shared from John West Road, a couple of miles away.

Yet another picture was shared from a nearby location. “The grill in Oakhurst,” a person commented attaching a photo showing thick smoke.