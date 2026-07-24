Howard University unenrolled students row: What happened? How to check if your name is on the list

Dozens of incoming Howard University students say they unexpectedly lost their place in the freshman class just weeks before the fall semester begins. The students received emails from the university saying they had been unenrolled because they missed the July 10 payment deadline. Howard University faces backlash after students call unenrollment ‘heartbreaking’. (Howard University)

Several students told NBC4 Washington (News4) they had scholarships or financial aid that had not yet reached the university and believed those funds would cover their remaining balance.

Howard University said it had repeatedly informed students and families about payment deadlines between March and July and is now reviewing cases involving pending scholarships and financial aid.

Why were Howard University students unenrolled? Several incoming freshmen received emails from Howard University saying they had lost their place in the freshman class after missing the July 10 payment deadline.

One of them, Isabella Williams, said she had already packed her truck and was ready to leave Alabama for Washington, D.C., when she received the email. "For us to suddenly be unenrolled from what is most of our dream schools is heartbreaking. It's confusing," Williams said.

She said scholarships were expected to cover the rest of her tuition and that she had already sent documents to the university showing the money would arrive in August. "I put in so many hours, late nights, to apply for scholarships, to make sure that I could go to the school of my dreams comfortably. And to have that ripped away isn't fair," Williams said.

Another student, Dwayne Irvin, also said he was unenrolled after missing the payment deadline. "I rep them so hard, okay? I rep them so hard and I just don't feel like I'm being supported or repped back," Irvin said.

MarLae’ Coffield said her scholarships and financial aid were more than enough to cover tuition. "I’ve graduated early. I graduated my junior year and I had a 4.0, and I did all of that just to get into Howard University. And now I can't go to Howard University," Coffield said.

She also said her family had struggled to pay the required deposits. "All of my deposits, I had to make GoFundMes to raise that money because my family is low income, so we just had to come up with the money out of nowhere by these certain dates, which we've done," Coffield said.

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How to check Howard University enrollment status? Students can check their enrollment status by logging into their official Howard University student portal and reviewing their account for any enrollment updates or messages. They should also check the email address used during admission for any communication from the university.

Howard University said it contacted students and families through emails, personalized financial aid information, videos and preparation sessions to remind them about payment deadlines. The university also said it is reviewing cases involving pending scholarships and financial aid.

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Howard University responds Howard University released a statement saying it contacted students and families several times between March and July through emails, financial aid updates, videos and preparation sessions.

“We understand that the enrollment update that was issued yesterday is difficult and disappointing for students and their families,” the university said. “Confirming enrollment is essential to planning academic programs, housing, financial aid, and student support services.”

The university said students will receive refunds for tuition payments and scholarship money already sent, but the $800 tuition and housing deposits are nonrefundable.

Students who were unenrolled have been told they can apply again next year as transfer students, while the university continues reviewing cases involving pending scholarships and financial aid.