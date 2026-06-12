Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’

A professor at Howard University is facing criticism online after publishing a controversial article about the killing of Texas teenager Austin Metcalf and the ongoing case involving Karmelo Anthony. In the essay, Patton (L) criticised Austin Metcalf’s (R) father, Jeff Metcalf, over comments he made during a courtroom victim-impact statement (Substack, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook)

The article, written by Dr. Stacey Patton and published on Substack, was titled: “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries.”

In the essay, Patton criticised Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, over comments he made during a courtroom victim-impact statement directed at Karmelo Anthony.

Patton argued that the language used by Metcalf pointed to racial and cultural attitudes in the United States, particularly surrounding white masculinity and entitlement. The article repeatedly referenced past high-profile cases involving Black victims, including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice.