Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria Perez, sparks backlash as Austin Metcalf's heartbreaking last post surfaces

Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria Perez, sparked massive backlash online after she reportedly started a support page for the Texas teen convicted of stabbing Austin Metcalf. Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of killing Austin Metcalf. (X/@libsoftiktok)

Anthony, now 19, has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed and killed the 17-year-old Metcalf, following an altercation where the latter had asked the former to exit his school's tent. After the verdict, Anthony will now serve time at Wallace Pack Unit.

The case has left people divided, as many feel that Anthony was acting in self-defense, while Metcalf's supporters firmly believe that it was Anthony who launched the attack. Given that Anthony is a Black teen and Metcalf was white, racial angles have also been brought up by many following the case which unfolded in Frisco.

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There was already a row over Anthony having a GiveSendGo account even after his conviction. A GoFundMe was initially set up linked to Anthony, but since the company's policy does not allow raising funds for anyone accused of a crime, it was taken down. False claims were also made that his parents used money from Anthony's fundraiser to buy a house. In fact, they did use money from his GiveSendGo for moving and living expenses, as per Fox News, but the same was clearly outlined on the fundraiser page.

Amid this, a support page for Anthony has been perceived by many as a step too far. Thus, Perez has courted the wrath of those online.

Valeria Perez support page for Karmelo Anthony sparks row Perez allegedly began a support page titled ‘stand with Karmelo Anthony’. She also spoke out after his conviction.

“Hold your head high, my sweet boy. You’re not alone we’re fighting for you, always. I love you more than words,” she also reportedly said on TikTok.

Several people have taken umbrage to the overt show of support from Perez after Anthony was found guilty by a jury. “Celebrate a convicted killer? Unbelievable,” one wrote. Another person said “They just wanted money!...AND A LOT OF FOOLS OUT THERE GIVING!”.

Yet another person remarked “Some people have zero self-awareness; a fan page for a convicted murderer?”.

Austin Metcalf's last post surfaces Even as Perez's actions sparked a row, Austin Metcalf's last post on X surfaced. On May 31, 2025, he'd written “Faith that god got me and my work will pay off.”

A person sharing the post remarked “Austin Metcalf’s last tweet,” followed by the sign of a breaking heart. Many people remarked on the post sharing messages of condolences.

“Angles have their wings around him, we owe it to him to not let his work be lost in the darkness!”, one remarked. Another said “Just sucks… he would have been a successful young man who would have led a productive, role and responsibility driving life. Instead, a reckless, deranged coward destroyed everything”.