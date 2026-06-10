Is Austin Metcalf’s dad friends with Karmelo Anthony case Judge? Here's the truth behind viral post

Following the hearing, Karmelo Anthony's mother, Kala, along with his brother, condemned the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator as "racist and biased" to a crowd of supporters who shouted, "free Karmelo." Karmelo Anthony's family protested his sentencing, labeling it as racially biased. Meanwhile, a misleading social media post about Metcalf's father was debunked by an attorney, clarifying the photo's authenticity and correcting the appeal jurisdiction error. (Collin County, x/AMetcal)

The jury spent approximately three hours deliberating before reaching a guilty verdict. They then deliberated for an additional three hours before delivering a sentence of thirty years.

Metcalf's father pictured with presiding Judge and District Attorney? All on viral post In light of Anthony's sentencing in the Austin Metcalf murder case, a post that has gone viral on social media alleges that Metcalf's father was photographed with the presiding Judge and District Attorney of the case.

However, the assertions made in the post are inaccurate; Metcalf's father did not pose with the Judge and DA overseeing his son's murder trial, nor does he have a friendship with them.

The misleading post was circulated on X, claiming that a photo depicting an interaction between Metcalf's father, the Judge, and the DA was captured. The post stated, "this is a leak image of Austin Metcalf father with the Judge and DA that are presiding Karmelo Anthony case . We need to take this to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit right away."

Texas attorney rejects misleading claim The claims made in the post were challenged. A Texas attorney used his personal X account to refute the false allegations, clarifying that the person in the photograph is not Judge John Roach Jr., the Judge overseeing Anthony's trial. The attorney stated, "So many lies here. This isn't Judge Roach. This isn't the DA."

While clarifying that the post was fake, the attorney added, "And the case will never go to the 9th Circuit because Texas is in the 5th Circuit."

X also provided additional context on the fake post through a note, which stated, “The men in the photo are not Judge John Roach Jr. or Collin County DA Greg Willis, as confirmed by appearance comparisons. Texas state cases are appealed to the 5th Circuit, not the 9th.”