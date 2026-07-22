Samsung launches 3 new foldable phones ahead of Apple's expected iPhone Fold

Three new foldable phones are in the pipeline for Samsung as it looks to expand its dominance in the foldable phone sector, of which it was one of the pioneers for six generations. The new lineup includes three phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, according to Samsung. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra and Flip 8 with AI features (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with an updated design and shape, sleeker than making its earlier Fold models. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is aimed at people who use their phones for work and productivity, such as handling spreadsheets, presentations, and multiple documents. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 continues Samsung's clamshell-style foldable design, making it small and easy to carry in a pocket or bag.

Samsung foldable phones With Apple also set to launch its first foldable phone in September, Samsung’s phone will come about three months earlier, setting up another arena of competition between the giants The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,099. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at $1,199, and both the Ultra and Flip models are slightly more expensive than previous versions.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 features The higher prices are likely linked to the addition of more AI features in the new phones, according to Yahoo Finance. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is smaller than the Fold 8 Ultra on the outside. It has a 5.5-inch front display, while the Fold 8 Ultra has a 6.5-inch front screen. The inside display of the Fold 8 measures 7.6 inches, while the Fold 8 Ultra has a larger 8-inch display.

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Samsung said the Fold 8's screen shape is designed mainly for watching videos, browsing social media, and gaming. The Fold 8 Ultra's larger screens are designed for productivity, making it easier to work on office documents and multitask. Yahoo Finance described the Fold 8 as looking like a compressed version of the Fold 8 Ultra, while saying its smaller size actually felt comfortable during a hands-on preview.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 The Fold 8's design looks similar to leaked images of Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. The Fold 8 Ultra comes with a more advanced camera system, featuring three rear cameras—a wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide lens—according to Samsung. The standard Fold 8 has two rear cameras: a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a larger 4.1-inch cover screen, allowing users to check apps, notifications, and alerts without opening the phone.

The Flip 8 also has a 6.9-inch main display when unfolded. Samsung says the Flip 8 is designed for portability, making it easier to carry while still offering a large screen when opened. All three foldable phones use Qualcomm processors. Samsung has also included its Galaxy AI features and Google's Gemini AI service across all three devices. Samsung remains the world's biggest foldable smartphone maker, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung AI features Counterpoint Research estimates Samsung held about 40% of the global foldable smartphone market in 2025. Huawei was the second-largest foldable phone company with around 30% market share. The foldable phone market could change later this year when Apple launches its first foldable iPhone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's foldable iPhone will likely cost more than $2,000, putting it in the same premium price range as Samsung's Fold phones.

Counterpoint Research expects Apple's foldable iPhone to capture as much as 25% of the foldable phone market after launch. Apple's entry is expected to reduce the market share of both Samsung and Huawei. Counterpoint Research also said Apple may sell fewer foldable iPhones than its regular iPhones, but the higher price could increase the company's average selling price and boost revenue.