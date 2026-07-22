Social Security email to retirees faces backlash as Democrats allege misleading tax claims

A group of five Democratic senators has accused the Social Security Administration (SSA) of sending an email to retirees that included misleading information and political messaging. In a letter to the agency, the senators said the email could hurt the trust people have in the Social Security Administration, which is supposed to work in a fair and non-political way. Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano is facing criticism after Democratic senators accused the SSA of sending retirees a misleading email about tax relief. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The email was sent on July 2 by Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano and was titled "Making Life More Affordable for America's Seniors", according to CBS News.

Social Security email claims In the email, Bisignano wrote that "Thanks to President Trump, over 35 million American seniors received an average of $7,500 in relief this tax season." Bisignano also highlighted changes made by the SSA, saying that wait times at Social Security offices have been reduced and that the agency is answering beneficiary phone calls faster, according to CBS News. The commissioner ended the email by writing, “Put simply, America's seniors are winning!”

On July 21, five Democratic senators sent a letter to Bisignano, saying the email made the new law's financial benefits seem much bigger than they really are and used political language.

The senators who signed the letter are Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, Tammy Baldwin, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Ben Ray Luján. They said Bisignano had promised during his Senate confirmation hearing in March 2025 that he would run the Social Security Administration in a fair and non-political way, but they believe the email went against that promise.

Senators question tax claim The senators specifically challenged the claim that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act eliminated taxes on Social Security benefits for most retirees. They said this statement was incorrect. According to the senators, the law does not remove federal taxes on Social Security benefits. Instead, it created a new $6,000 tax deduction for taxpayers aged 65 and older, according to the report by CBS News.

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The lawmakers also called Bisignano's claim that seniors received an average of $7,500 in tax relief a "gross overestimate." Treasury Department data shows that 68% of people who claimed the enhanced senior deduction earned less than $100,000 a year, while 94% earned less than $200,000. The Democratic senators have asked Bisignano to answer their questions about the email by August 11.

Experts explain tax benefit Shannon Benton, executive director of the Senior Citizens League, said the $7,500 figure may refer to an average deduction amount, but it does not mean every senior got $7,500 in cash or tax savings, according to CBS News.

Benton explained that a tax deduction only reduces a person's taxable income. It is not the same as a tax refund or direct cash payment. Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, said the Tax Policy Center estimated that seniors would receive an average tax reduction of about $1,100, not $7,500.

A report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that nearly half of all seniors do not owe federal income tax, meaning the $6,000 deduction would not lower their tax bill at all. Richtman said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act did not reduce or eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits, and claimed that President Trump and Commissioner Bisignano were misleading the public by saying otherwise.

Political email criticism Treasury Department data also shows that taxpayers earning between $100,000 and $200,000 received an average tax cut of more than $1,250, while those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 received an average tax cut of more than $815.

Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, called the email "unprecedented" because of its political tone. Altman said the Social Security email list should only be used to share important information about benefits, not for political messages or campaign-style communication, according to CBS News.

The controversy has now raised questions about whether a government agency should use official communications to promote political claims, with Democratic lawmakers demanding answers from the Social Security commissioner.